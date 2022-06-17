See what Love Island's Ekin-Su looked like before she joined the show The Islander looked so different!

Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has been one of the most talked about contestants on this year's show, and we think she certainly has the potential of getting all the way to the final!

MORE: Love Island fans are divided over Ekin-Su after most dramatic episode yet

The Essex-based star strutted into the villa and hasn't stopped giving it her all ever since (and we love her for it!) but did you know that the reality contestant had quite the glow-up, and even went by a different name in her pre-Love Island days? Here's all you need to know…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island's Ekin-Su and Jay hide from Davide

As viewers will now, Ekin-Su is an actress who divides her time between Essex and Turkey. But before finding fame on the ITV2 show, she previously studied performing arts at the University of Central Lancashire, where she went by the name, Susie Hayzel, according to the Sun.

In a stunning photo shared on her Facebook page, the star looks unrecognisable in a white bikini and with much darker hair. Ekin-Su has also been very open about the fact that she previously underwent surgery.

MORE: Love Island's Tasha dated this Strictly Come Dancing star - get the details

MORE: Love Island: Best memes and tweets about Ekin-Su's steamy spaghetti date

Ekin-Su pictured in 2012

On an Instagram story shared before she joined the show, Ekin-Su revealed to her followers she had undergone a breast lift and dental work on her teeth. In another video, featured on her Instagram highlights, the star opened up about her breast surgery, explaining that she had made a swift recovery and described her experience as "better than amazing".

Ekin-Su caused quite a stir when she joined the show

Meanwhile, Love Island viewers have been somewhat divided by the actress' recent antics in the villa. In one bizarre moment, Ekin-Su could be seen crawling on the floor to make sure she wasn't seen by her partner, Davide, while she was chatting to Jay. Afterwards, Ekin-Su and Davide sat outside to have a conversation that quickly turned heated.

The actress is now getting closer to Jay

One was thankful for Ekin-Su bringing some action, tweeting: "I'm sorry but whoever found Ekin-Su deserves a big RAISE… She is pure TV GOLD #LoveIsland." A second echoed this, writing: "Safe to say I am OBSESSED with this season #LoveIsland."

However, a third wasn't impressed, tweeting: "If [the] roles were reversed and it was Davide doing this to Ekin-Su he would get soooo much hate. Proper gaslighting. #LoveIsland."

Love Island continues on Friday at 9pm on ITV2.

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.