Love Island fans are divided over Ekin-Su after most dramatic episode yet See the best reactions to Thursday's show...

Thursday night's episode of Love Island was certainly the most dramatic of the series so far. One couple is on the edge of a breakup following the entrance of two new bombshells, but it seems viewers have been left seriously divided on their views about Ekin-Su's behaviour towards Davide.

The actress from Essex was seen continuing her mission to get to know new Islander, Jay Younger, after the pair enjoyed a date the day before, but Thursday's episode saw the pair hatch a secret mission to meet up in secret on the terrace without the other contestants realising, most importantly Davide.

WATCH: Ekin-Su and Jay sneak around on the terrace from the other Islanders

In one bizarre moment, Ekin-Su could be seen crawling on the floor to make sure she wasn't seen by her partner, Davide, while she was chatting to Jay. Afterwards, Ekin-Su and Davide sat outside to have a conversation that quickly turned heated. This is what fans had to say…

One was thankful for Ekin-Su bringing some action for audiences to lap up while watching at home, tweeting: "I'm sorry but whoever found Ekin Su deserves a big RAISE… She is pure TV GOLD #LoveIsland." A second echoed this, writing: "Safe to say I am OBSESSED with this season #LoveIsland."

Ekin-Su could be seen crawling in one bizarre moment

A third added: "Ekin-Su has secured her place in the love island players' hall of fame #loveisland," as a fourth posted a screenshot of the reality star crawling on the terrace with the caption: "The devil works hard but Ekin-Su works harder #LoveIsland."

Viewers were quick to react with memes on social media

However, Davide was getting support from viewers, too and many expressed their concern for how Ekin-Su was denying getting to know Jay. "Davide has been done dirtyyyyyy if this was a girl people would be raging [not going to live] #loveisland," said one viewer.

Another commented: "If [the] roles were reversed and it was Davide doing this to Ekin-Su he would get soooo much hate. Proper gaslighting. #LoveIsland."

Ekin-Su and Jay met up again later in the episode

A third agreed with this sentiment, tweeting: "It's the mind games for me. All the sneaking around and disappearing act, Ekin-su should have just been straight forward with Davide #LoveIsland."

And Friday's episode looks even more tense as the teaser showed Davide and Ekin-Su eventually engaging in an argument with the 27-year-old calling Ekin-Su a "liar."

