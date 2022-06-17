Love Island fans are divided over Ekin-Su after most dramatic episode yet

Francesca Shillcock
Viewers were left seriously divided over Ekin-Su's behaviour in the recent episode of Love Island – see what fans had to say here…
Thursday night's episode of Love Island was certainly the most dramatic of the series so far. One couple is on the edge of a breakup following the entrance of two new bombshells, but it seems viewers have been left seriously divided on their views about Ekin-Su's behaviour towards Davide.
The actress from Essex was seen continuing her mission to get to know new Islander, Jay Younger, after the pair enjoyed a date the day before, but Thursday's episode saw the pair hatch a secret mission to meet up in secret on the terrace without the other contestants realising, most importantly Davide.
WATCH: Ekin-Su and Jay sneak around on the terrace from the other Islanders
In one bizarre moment, Ekin-Su could be seen crawling on the floor to make sure she wasn't seen by her partner, Davide, while she was chatting to Jay. Afterwards, Ekin-Su and Davide sat outside to have a conversation that quickly turned heated. This is what fans had to say…
One was thankful for Ekin-Su bringing some action for audiences to lap up while watching at home, tweeting: "I'm sorry but whoever found Ekin Su deserves a big RAISE… She is pure TV GOLD #LoveIsland." A second echoed this, writing: "Safe to say I am OBSESSED with this season #LoveIsland."
Ekin-Su could be seen crawling in one bizarre moment
A third added: "Ekin-Su has secured her place in the love island players' hall of fame #loveisland," as a fourth posted a screenshot of the reality star crawling on the terrace with the caption: "The devil works hard but Ekin-Su works harder #LoveIsland."
Viewers were quick to react with memes on social media
However, Davide was getting support from viewers, too and many expressed their concern for how Ekin-Su was denying getting to know Jay. "Davide has been done dirtyyyyyy if this was a girl people would be raging [not going to live] #loveisland," said one viewer.
Another commented: "If [the] roles were reversed and it was Davide doing this to Ekin-Su he would get soooo much hate. Proper gaslighting. #LoveIsland."
Ekin-Su and Jay met up again later in the episode
A third agreed with this sentiment, tweeting: "It's the mind games for me. All the sneaking around and disappearing act, Ekin-su should have just been straight forward with Davide #LoveIsland."
And Friday's episode looks even more tense as the teaser showed Davide and Ekin-Su eventually engaging in an argument with the 27-year-old calling Ekin-Su a "liar."
