Fans are loving getting to know the new Islanders on this year's series of ITV dating show, Love Island – but did you know that Tasha Ghouri enjoyed a brief romance with Strictly Come Dancing professional, Giovanni Pernice?

Tasha, who is a dancer and model from Thirsk and currently coupled up with Andrew Le Page, is said to have been on a number of dates with the ballroom champion after chatting on Instagram, according to the MailOnline.

The pair exchanged messages on Instagram and eventually met up in January for a date. Neither Tasha nor Giovanni have commented on the claims, but fans have been quick to pick up on "hints" that the Islander has dropped in the villa, with many convinced that she had been referring to the dancer himself.

After revealing her type on paper was a man who was "tall, [with a] bit of a beard [and] tattoos", fans have been putting two and two together. This was only fuelled with 'Italian Stallion" Davide entered, leading Tasha to claim she had dated an Italian before, but that it wasn’t for her.

Giovanni Pernice was crowned Strictly champion in 2021

One person speculated on Twitter: "Wait, when Tasha said she’d dated Italians before when Davide came in, she meant Giovanni from Strictly. OMG!" Another said: "No wonder Tasha from Love Island keeps going on about dating an Italian – it's Giovanni Pernice from Strictly Come Dancing."

Meanwhile, in recent episodes, Tasha has since been coupled up with Andrew and the pair had seemingly been going from strength to strength. The couple have been getting cosy and even enjoyed a night in the hideaway this week.

Tasha is now couple up with Andrew in the villa

However, after Wednesday's episode, things might be about to change after Jay took Tasha on a date and was seemingly enjoying her company. Could her head be turned? Upon her entry to the villa, Tasha opened up about her personality and what she'd bring to the villa.

"[My friends] would definitely describe me as wild," she told ITV. "I can get very wild on a night out, I'm definitely a party animal. I love my prosecco and to have a dance - I'm always on the dance floor.

"I'm very loyal to my friends and family, I'll always have their backs. I’m the type of person to put others before me. They would definitely say I'm a nap queen - I love napping! I think they’d also say I'm inspirational because of my hearing and my cochlear implant. I inspire quite a lot of people because I'm really open about it."

