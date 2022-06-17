Theo James's real wife also starred in Sanditon - did you spot her? The Sidney Parker actor has been married since 2018

Ahead of the UK release of Sanditon season two later this year, ITV has begun airing repeats of the Jane Austen-inspired period drama’s first season much to the delight of fans who love ewatching the show, not least because it reminds us of the good old times before Theo James' exit.

MORE: Two major Sanditon characters will not be returning for season three

But audiences might be surprised to learn that the 37-year-old's wife Ruth Kearney is also an actress – and TV fans will definitely recognise her! Keep reading for the lowdown on Theo’s famous other half…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you excited for Sanditon season two?

Like her husband, Ruth is in the entertainment business. The Irish actress, also 37, is perhaps best known to audiences for playing Jess in Primeval, Daisy in The Following, and London in Netflix’s Flaked.

MORE: Sanditon season two: how Sidney Parker was written out of show

MORE: Sanditon has a mindblowing connection to Bridgerton season two

But viewers will be most interested to learn that Ruth also starred alongside her husband in Sanditon. She played Eliza Campion, the woman that Theo’s Sidney Parker decides to marry at the end of season one.

Theo and Ruth tied the knot in 2018

The real-life couple have been married since 2018, although they have been together since their early twenties. The two both studied at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, and speaking in an interview with The Evening Standard revealed that it was love at first sight for him.

The happy couple have been together since they met at theatre school

“She’s very sanguine, thoughtful and funny,” he mused when asked about his wife. “It made sense pretty early on.”

He continued: “It’s interesting being together this long because we have really navigated through the very beginnings of a career to lots of different percolations of it. That can be really hard at times, but also that [brings] certain strengths [to] a relationship which helps us being together long term.”

MORE: Sanditon star Rose Williams addresses Theo James' departure ahead of series two

While the couple prefer to keep their relationship out of the public eye, Ruth often shares sweet photos of the two of them on her Instagram page. In a recent post, she could be seen snuggling up to her husband as they stood looking out at the sea from a sandy beach.

Besides Sanditon, Theo is also currently starring in the new Sky and HBO remake of The Time Traveller’s Wife alongside his former Downton Abbey co-star Rose Leslie. He is also known for playing Tobias "Four" Eaton in the Divergent film trilogy and David in the Awakening film franchise.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.