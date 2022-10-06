VIDEO: Sanditon star Theo James joins beloved drama – see first look Ready for round two of The White Lotus?

Sanditon star Theo James has joined an all-star cast for the upcoming second season of the smash hit show The White Lotus, and we can't wait to see him in action in the next installment of the edgy drama!

In the series, Jennifer Coolidge is the only returning cast member in the new ensemble cast, which stars the likes of Tom Hollander, Aubrey Plaza and Adam DiMarco.

WATCH: Check out Theo James in the White Lotus trailer!

So what is the new series about? The official synopsis reads: "The social satire is set at an exclusive Sicilian resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week." The new series is set to be released on 31 October on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

In the show, Theo plays Cameron Babcock, a businessman from a wealthy family, who is vacationing with his wife Daphne, his college roommate Ethan and Ethan's wife, Harper.

Theo previously starred in Sanditon

Fans were loving the trailer, with one writing: "Here for any I, Claudius level Mediterranean intrigue + drama," while another added: " This looks to have potential. The first one was amazing and it’s nice to see Jen Coolidge returning."

Speaking about Theo in the trailer, one fan jokes: "Theo James is so unbelievably hot it actually needs to be investigated by the department of justice."

He plays Cameron the White Lotus

Theo has recently been having a very busy time, having starred in The Time Traveler's Wife. He bowed out of Sanditon season two after the show announced a comeback. Speaking about the reasons why, he explained: "Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I've always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to.

"The broken fairytale-like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew every success with future series."

