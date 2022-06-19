Will Kirk reveals major life change inspired by The Repair Shop The woodwork expert has been on the show since 2017

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has revealed the major life change that he hopes to make which was partly inspired by the beloved BBC show.

Chatting on The TV Carpenter Podcast recently, the woodwork expert explained to host Wayne Perrey that he and his wife, Polly, are looking to move from Peckham to Sussex, which is where the programme is filmed.

"Next year I'm looking to move out of London," he said. "I'm looking for a house out somewhere in Sussex, maybe, which is sort of linked with The Repair Shop.

"Because I spent so much time there, I have a great appreciation for not being in a city anymore and the out open spaces and a big garden. Just a bit more space."

The Repair Shop is filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, which is an idyllic village in the Lavant Valley, which itself is in Chichester, West Sussex.

The barn, which welcomes guests and their treasured items on the show, is actually filmed in a building called the Court Barn which dates back to the late 17th or early 18th century.

Will is hoping to move to Sussex next year

Will recently gave an update on his family life, revealing that he and Polly, who is pregnant, are expecting a baby girl in July.

The restoration expert revealed the news on Lorraine Kelly's morning show earlier this month. "Baby is due in July. I had an anti-natal class last night, changing nappies," he said laughing. "I didn't realise there's a lot of stuff going on."

"We are having a girl. We have a name but we are going to wait until she's there."

"I'm so excited. I'm ready. I'm so broody at the moment, I can't wait," he added.

Will and his wife, Polly, are expecting their first child in July

Will also revealed that he has been busy making wooden animals for his first child and that he has been crafting an elephant toy. "I started carving an elephant about four months ago. It's not that big," he said. "I'm so busy but I'm making some small things."

