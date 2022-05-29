The Repair Shop's Jay Blades teases unbelievable fix in special Jubilee episode The 52-year-old appeared on Radio Two on Saturday

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has teased an "unbelievable" item on an upcoming special episode of the heirloom fixing show to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Chatting to Nicki Chapman on BBC Radio Two on Saturday, the 52-year-old revealed that his co-star Steve Fletcher faced the challenge of restoring a 103-year-old lantern which is used by Beefeaters in the Tower of London to lock up two sets of gates in the historic building every night.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop star Steve Fletcher joined by son Fred on latest season

During a clip from the upcoming episode which was played by Nicki on the radio programme, the Beefeater can be heard saying: "I have brought in a lantern, it's a special lantern to us," before Jay responded: "Hold on, let me just take this in for a minute. We've had lanterns before but nothing like that."

"I'm stunned. I'm lost for words," he added.

While chatting to Nicki about the astonishing item, the restoration expert said: "To have it in the barn was a real honour, and when you see this lantern, I can't wait for you guys to see it. This lantern has it's own destination, it's own postcode. It is unbelievable, I've never seen a lantern like it."

Jay teased a very special fix in an upcoming episode

When asked by the radio presenter if the lantern was a huge reveal, Jay responded: "It was a massive reveal and it was a big repair because the lantern was almost going to fall. The handle was really wobbly and it was really in need of repairing."

Jay went on to praise his co-star Steve, who worked on the historic item using his horology skills. "Steve did a blinding job on it. He's done us so proud, and I think he's done the country proud with that one."

The Repair Shop Jubilee Special is just one of many programmes set to be aired by the BBC to celebrate 70 years of the Queen's service.

Steve repaired the historic lantern

The channel will air a special episode of Bargain Hunt and EastEnders and will broadcast the Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping The Colour, among other events.

The Repair Shop Jubilee Special airs on Wednesday 1 June at 8pm.

