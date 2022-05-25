The Repair Shop fans praise Jay Blades following emotional message to fiancée The BBC star got engaged last year

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades shared an emotional message dedicated to his fiancée, Lisa-Marie Zbozen, on Instagram on Wednesday morning.

The 52-year-old posted a sweet snap of the couple embracing, with Lisa-Marie's head pressed into Jay's neck while the pair kept their eyes closed.

He captioned the photo: "THOUGHT OF THE DAY. You might not have tomorrow to say, 'I Love You,'" before adding the following hashtag: "#sayit."

Fans were quick to take to the comments to gush over the adorable pair, with one person writing: "Very happy for you two. Lisa is very special," while another added: "Such a gorgeous picture @jaybladesmbe. It's something my husband and I say every day, so important."

Another fan praised the BBC star for the moving post: "Yes, never let the moment go. When the moment passes to say 'I love you', you just might regret it. That's such an important post Jay."

Jay uploaded a heartfelt post to Instagram on Wednesday

Jay popped the question to Lisa-Marie last year, announcing their engagement in December. Posting a snap of Lisa-Marie wearing the engagement ring, which was designed by fellow Repair Shop co-star Richard Talman, the furniture restorer wrote: "It gives me great pleasure to announce that I got engaged to @lisamariezbozen," he wrote. "We wanted to share this news with you as we are very happy & hope to bring the same happiness your way.

"Ring designed by me & made by @rtf."

Prior to meeting Lisa-Marie, Jay was married to his ex-wife Jade, whom he met at university. Their marriage broke down six years ago around the same time that Jay's charity went bust.

Jay became engaged last year

Speaking about that period on The One Show last year, Jay said: "The biggest repair job we've ever done on The Repair Shop is me.

"About five or six years ago, I felt down and I was in a really dark place. I hit rock bottom basically and mental health-wise, I couldn't see tomorrow."

He continued: "It was a case of there was no future for me, and when you can't see tomorrow, [you think] there's no need to exist today. And just going through The Repair Shop, they just all got me back to where I should be."

