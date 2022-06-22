Will there be a second season of The Time Traveler's Wife? Here's what we know about the future of the drama

After seven weeks that have had us glued to the sofa, The Time Traveler's Wife wrapped up its first season this week.

MORE: The Time Traveler’s Wife: when is the book sequel being released?

The series stars Sanditon's Theo James and Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie as a couple with a unique problem that seems to cause a lot of problems in their relationship and subsequent marriage: time travel. But will Henry and Clare return with more episodes? Find out here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you enjoy season one of The Time Traveler's Wife?

While there is no official news on whether a second series of The Time Traveler's Wife is in the works, we have our fingers crossed - and it seems that the show's executive producer and writer Steven Moffat does too.

Speaking to TV Line, he teased: "I had a plan about how many seasons we'd do — not telling you! — and where each one would end and how far you'd take it."

MORE: The Time Traveler's Wife fans are all talking about this weird moment in episode two

MORE: 15 of the most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations coming out in 2022

He explained: "There is enough juice in the book for more than just one [season]. But at the same time, I would still call it a limited series because it can't go on forever. It has to stop."

A second series is yet to be announced

While fans will have to wait to see if HBO and Sky give a second season of The Time Traveler's Wife a greenlight, the biggest indication that the show is intended as a multi-season show rather than a limited-series adaptation is the fact that season one wrapped things far from the end of the novel.

Steven added that even viewers who have not read the Audrey Niffenegger novel of the same name do have some idea how the show will wrap things up for the time-travelling husband.

Did you enjoy the series?

"We already know a fair bit about how it ends. By Episode three, you know he's going to get shot in a forest. You know he's going to lose his feet at some point," he said. "So it's a story of destiny, I guess. The end is built into the beginning."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.