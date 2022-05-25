Miss Scarlet and the Duke season two release date finally revealed - but fans are not happy Season one was a huge hit - and we're so ready so more!

Miss Scarlet and the Duke was an instant hit with viewers when it premiered in early 2020 and we're so pleased that it will be returning later this year. It's been revealed that new episodes will arrive on Alibi in the UK in 14 June 2022 and PBS for US audiences on 16 October 2022.

MORE: Stephen McGann shares major Call the Midwife news - but fans are divided

The official Masterpiece PBS Twitter account announced the exciting news alongside a brand new teaser trailer showing Peaky Blinders actress Kate Phillips and Jamestown's Stuart Martin back on the case as Eliza Scarlet and William 'The Duke' Wellington. Check it out below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for Miss Scarlet and The Duke season two is here

"Miss Scarlet and The Duke are back for an all-new season... Mark your calendars for the premiere on Sunday, October 16th at 8/7c on MASTERPIECE Mystery! #MissScarletPBS," the post was captioned - and it sparked a huge reaction from fans who have been waiting over two years for the follow-up.

MORE: 9 upcoming period dramas and films you will be obsessed with

MORE: Miss Scarlet and the Duke creator talks possible romance in season two

"Yay! Let the countdown begin!!! one wrote while another said: OMG! I'm so excited!!!" Someone else added: "CALENDAR MARKED!!!"

Are you looking forward to more episodes of the murder mystery series?

However, many stateside fans of the show couldn't help but express their disappointment at the fact that UK viewers are getting the series five months earlier than them.

"OCTOBER!?! But the Brits get it in JUNE?! First you make me wait until 2023 for #SanditonS3 and now this! Are you trying to kill me?! (And no I don't think I'm being too dramatic about this)," one said while another grumbled: "Why such a long wait between the June release in the UK and the US release?"

MORE: Endeavour to end after season nine - details

Last year, series creator and writer Rachael New opened up about how Eliza and the Duke's will-they-won't-they-romance will progress in the new season, telling Indie Wire: "I'm a romantic at heart. I'd like to think they're in love with each other… but [Eliza] is not ready to settle down. She'd make a terrible wife!"

The former Grantchester writer has since remained tight-lipped on details, but when season two was commissioned in April, she did hint that the slow burn romance might be speeding up slightly, telling the press in a statement: "I have so much in store for Duke, Eliza and her crew. With even more action, adventure and of course a nice big dollop of romance, it's going to be a cracking season."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.