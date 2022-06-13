Death in Paradise star Ralf Little furious at co-star in behind-the-scenes clip The actor took to Instagram

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has shared a video from behind the scenes of season 12, revealing the hilarious reason why he was "furious" at his co-star Tahj Miles.

MORE: Will Danny John-Jules be in Death in Paradise season 12?

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a short clip in which he questioned Tahj as to why the locals in Guadeloupe said that his co-star was a "very good football player."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little shares behind-the-scenes video

In the video, he can be seen summoning Tahj and saying: "Tahj, we have to talk about something. So, the second [Assistant Director], Dom, was talking to me and he said that he went to get a pizza a couple of nights ago where the football pitch is, where we play, where we've occasionally played against the locals.

"He was wearing his Man City mask and a couple of them got talking to him. They said, 'Oh you're a football fan. We've played against some of the Death in Paradise cast. That Tahj is a very good player.'"

A smug-looking Tahj then got up and ran out of the camera shot, to which Ralf responded: 'Yeah, you better run!"

MORE: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little fans tease him over latest Instagram post

MORE: Death in Paradise shares first look at new series and Christmas special

He then added: "Who have you been paying?"

Ralf said he was "furious" at Tahj in a hilarious video

Tahj then said: "Repeat what you just said, who said I was a good player?"

"Just some locals who don't know how to play football," replied Ralf.

"Say no more," said Tahj before Ralf jokingly added: "Mate I'm absolutely furious. You've definitely paid someone off. No mention of me. Fuming. Fuming."

The humorous video comes just days after the popular BBC show released a first look at the Christmas special. The photo shows Ralf and his co-star, Don Warrington, in character as DI Neville Parker and Sergeant Selwyn Patterson respectively, as they stand on the terrace of the St Marie Police station, complete with tinsel and festive foliage.

The show recently released first-look images at the Christmas special

A statement from the show accompanied the image. It read: "This brand-new festive, feature-length episode will see the return of its much-loved crime-solving stars Ralf Little, Don Warrington, Élizabeth Bourgine, Tahj Miles, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder as they attempt to work out a Christmas cracker of a case."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.