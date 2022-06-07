Death in Paradise shares first look at new series and Christmas special The BBC crime drama series is back soon!

Death in Paradise fans were delighted when the BBC show confirmed that the cast and crew had returned to set to begin filming for series 12 and the Christmas special - and now they've shared a first look snap!

The light-hearted crime drama, which stars Ralf Little as the lead detective, was last on screens for its eleventh series in late 2021 when it premiered the first-ever festive episode. And it's clear it went down well with viewers and the cast as Death in Paradise is doing the same in 2022.

The first-look photo of the Christmas special, shared on Tuesday by BBC bosses, shows Ralf and his co-star, Don Warrington, in character as DI Neville Parker and Sergeant Selwyn Patterson respectively, as they stand on the terrace of the St Marie Police station, complete with tinsel and festive foliage.

Bosses on the show released this first-look image from the 2022 Christmas special

A statement on behalf of the show read: "This brand-new festive, feature-length episode will see the return of its much-loved crime-solving stars Ralf Little, Don Warrington, Élizabeth Bourgine, Tahj Miles, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder as they attempt to work out a Christmas cracker of a case."

As is the case with previous seasons, guest stars for the new episodes will be announced in due course.

Death in Paradise's creator and show-runner Tim Key said: "We had been wanting to do a Death in Paradise Christmas special for years and so to be starting production on our second one this year is brilliant. We've got a fantastic story which comes loaded with all the mystery, intrigue and surprise that our fans love to see."

Josephine Jobert pictured in the 2021 Christmas special

Despite the excitement surrounding the upcoming series, fans will no doubt be sad that Josephine Jobert will not be on screens as DS Florence Cassell following her departure in series 11.

Speaking to HELLO! about her decision to leave following her journey on the show, she explained: " I already left in series eight, I thought it would be for good, honestly, I thought, 'I'm done.'

"Then they asked me back for series ten as I was like, 'Hmmm I don't know, okay I'm going to do it.' But I knew it wouldn't be forever, I knew it.

Ralf Little will return at DI Neville Parker

"Series ten was so good and we ended the series on a big cliffhanger between Neville and Florence, but I couldn't not come back, it would have been unfair… but I knew it would be just four episodes, to finish the story between the two characters and to be fair to the audience and respect them and that they follow the series… I couldn't just leave like that!"

She continued: "I've been on the show for seven years and you can stay in your comfort zone and keep on doing it or stop, which is a big decision emotionally and professionally, and try and move on and do something else. It's not personal, I love the show, I'm so proud of it, but as an actor and as a person it was time to move and try something else."

