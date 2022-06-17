The Daily Lowdown: Eurovision is heading to the UK HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news…

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Drake dropping his surprise album ovenight and the Eurovision Song Contest heading to the UK next year.

Not only that, Eminem drops his song from the Elvis soundtrack and the performers for the BET Awards are announced.

Here's the transcript for today's episode:

Drake has dropped a surprise new album overnight. The Grammy-winning artist shared his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, a fourteen-track LP which comes as a follow-up to 2021's Certified Lover Boy. But Drake didn't stop there as he also released a brand new music video for his song, Falling Back, which sees him marry 23 women in one big wedding ceremony for the 10-min long video.

Drake dropped a surprise album overnight

Lizzo and Chance the Rapper are just two of the big names set to perform at this year's BET Awards. The ceremony, which will take place on 26 June in Los Angeles, will welcome a whole host of artists hoping to win big at the annual event hosted by Taraji P Henson. Other acts set to take to the stage include Jack Harlow and Chloe Bailey; meanwhile Doja Cat leads the nominations with six to her name, and Sean 'Diddy' Combs is set to be honoured with the Lifetime Achivement Award.

After much anticipation, Eminem has officially released his contribution to the Elvis soundtrack with his new song The King and I. The rapper dropped the song which features vocals from Cee-Lo Green as well as a sample from Elvis' famous song, Jailhouse Jack. The movie, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, is out on the 24 June.

Eminem's new song features on the Elvis soundtrack

Harry Styles is currently embarking on his world tour with his show, Love on Tour, but the singer took the opportunity to thank an old school teacher while performing in Manchester. In an adorable moment during the show, the As it Was star pointed out his teacher, called Mrs Vernon, in the crowd and chatted away to her before thanking her for everything she had done in his formative years and dedicated the song, Canyon Moon, to her.

And despite coming in second place, it looks like the Eurovision Song Contest could be heading to the UK in 2023. The European Broadcasting Union has said in a statement that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine made it impossible to begin 12 months of preparation needed for next year's show. The British Government and the BBC have responded to the statement, saying they welcome the opportunity to host the annual event here in the UK before adding it would ensure to reflect Ukraine's rich culture, heritage and creativity. Ukraine were crowned winners thanks to Kalush Orchestra landing the top spot meanwhile the UK's Sam Ryder came runner-up with his hit, Space Man.

