The Daily Lowdown: Beyonce confirms major album news

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Beyonce once again as the superstar has FINALLY confirmed her new album's release date. Listen to find out more!

Not only that, we're discussing Lil Wayne's last-minute cancellation at a UK festival, and the photo that broke the internet - Ryan Gosling as Ken. Tune into the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown below...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript for today's episode:

Beyonce has officially confirmed that new music will be released next month. The global superstar was previously reported to be plotting a comeback with a new record and tour, and now the Queen herself has shared on Instagram and her website that her seventh solo album, Renaissance, act I, will drop on 29 July. Bey is yet to confirm the reports of a tour, but the Crazy in Love singer previously told Harper's Bazaar that she was ready to return and travel again following the coronavirus pandemic.

Beyonce's new album is out next month

Lil Wayne has had to cancel his upcoming festival appearance after being denied entry into the UK. The Lollipop artist was due to perform at the Strawberries and Cream festival this weekend but has had to pull out after the Home Office denied his entry to the country. Festival organisers said they were very sorry to announce the disappointing, last-minute news but that Ludacris would perform a set in his place. Lil Wayne is yet to comment on the news himself, but it's not the first time the rapper has been denied, as the Home Office previously stated they refuse applicants who have been sentenced to a custodial sentence of 12 months or more.

Lil Wayne has had to pull out of the Strawberries and Cream festival

Following the recent news of the UK headliners, Miley Cyrus and Alanis Morissette have both been announced as performers at the LA tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins. The singers are tipped to perform alongside other stars including members of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Kiss and Motley Crue at the concert which will honour the late Foo Fighters star following his death in March.

A previously unheard version of David Bowie's iconic track, Starman, has been released to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the late singer's album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars. The new edition of the track was recorded during his famous Top of the Pops performance of the song, which was remixed this year. The song arrives ahead of an upcoming film, Moonage Daydream, which will document David's hugely successful career and is due for release in September.

Eva Mendes had the best reaction to her husband's first look photo as Ken

And the internet has gone wild after first look snaps of Ryan Gosling as the iconic 'Ken' doll in upcoming movie, Barbie, were released. The La La Land star will portray the character opposite Margot Robbie, who will take on the leading role, in the film which is directed by Greta Gerwig and due for release next summer. It seems Ryan's wife, fellow actress Eva Mendes, was proud of her beau as she shared the photo writing she was so excited for fans to see.

