The Daily Lowdown: Harry Styles stuns fans after helping a concert-goer come out at live show

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Drake responding to the mixed reviews his new album has received, and Harry Styles wowing crowds at his Wembley concert when he helped a fan come out as gay.

Not only that, Kate Bush is set to land another week at number one with her iconic song, Running Up That Hill, and Ed Sheeran breaks another record.

Here's the transcript for today's episode:

Harry Styles shared a very special moment with a fan on stage at Wembley when the superstar helped a concert goer come out as gay. The As It Was singer was performing the set from his Love on Tour show at the iconic stadium when he was given a cardboard sign from one concert goer named Mattia which read: From Ono to Wembley, help me come out. Harry then proudly waved the sign and a rainbow Pride flag around to the crowd before telling the fan: "Congratulations you're a free man".

Congratulations are in order for singer Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who have announced their engagement. The former Little Mix star, who welcome her first child, Axel, with the Liverpool footballer in 2021, revealed the happy news on Instagram by sharing a stunning photo of the pair by the coast telling fans that the love of her life got down on one knee and she said yes!

Alex and Perrie are now engaged!

Ed Sheeran continues to break records left, right and centre. The Grammy-winning star is now the first person to claim the 'most played artist' and 'most played record' accolades for the second time thanks to his massively successful track, Bad Habits. Ed, who is currently embarking on his huge 'Equals' world tour, first scored the record in 2017 for his hits Shape of You and his album at the time, Divide.

Speaking of records, Kate Bush could be in the running for a second week as the official number one after her 1985 song, Running Up that Hill, topped the charts recently. The legendary singer landed the top spot after the track was featured in Netflix's hit show Stranger Things, leading a whole new generation to discover the song and music of Kate Bush. Kate's number one single achievement, which is her first in 44 years, saw her break a number of chart records in the process including the longest-ever gap between Number1 Singles for one artist, which was previously held by Tom Jones.

Drake's new album, Honestly, Nevermind, has had a mixed response

And Drake has spoken out against the criticism he's faced after dropping his surprise album, Honestly, Nevermind recently. The rapper and singer had received mixed reviews for the record, which veers away from his typical Hip-Hop sound towards a Dance genre, and at a launch event for the album he could be heard telling fans 'It's all good if you don't get it yet, we wait for you to catch up'.

