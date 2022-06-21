The Daily Lowdown: Beyonce wows with new single and H.E.R is suing her record label HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news…

Drake breaks a new record thanks to his new album, Honestly, Nevermind, and Marcus Mumford is set for solo career.

Beyonce has dropped her brand new single, Break My Soul, giving fans a taste of what's to come from her new album. The Grammy-winning star released the track as a surprise announcement shortly after confirming that her upcoming record would be released in July. The track has been dubbed a 90s-esque dance/house song, and will feature on her seventh album, Renaissance.

Yungblud took to London's Southbank recently to film a music video for his new song, but it later faced a setback after being shut down by the police. The artist was shooting scenes for an accompanying video for his upcoming track, Don't Feel Like Feeling Sad Today, after encouraging fans on social media to head down to the area to be a part of the show. However, reports then state that the police intervened after the area became overcrowded. The new song is out 29 June.

Soul singer, HER, is suing her record label. The Grammy and Oscar-winning artist, who is currently signed with MBK Entertainment, has filed a lawsuit against the company accusing her label of violating the California Labour Code, according to documents shared by Rolling Stone. The legislation is also known as the seven-year rule, and means that the singer should have ended her contract in 2019, allowing her to record and release music away from the MBK label. Neither party are yet to speak publicly about the case.

Drake's new album might have sparked a mixed response, but its popularity continues to grow as he's now broken a new Apple Music record. The rapper's latest release, Honestly, Nevermind, now holds the record for the biggest album in Apple Music history by first-day streams worldwide, with his previous record, Certified Lover Boy following closely behind. It comes soon after he responded to critics of the new album, stating those who don't get it will catch up.

And after enjoying huge success with his band, Mumford & Sons, Marcus Mumford is now turning his sights on a solo career. Appearing at a Spotify bash this week, the singer, who formed the band in 2007, reportedly made the announcement to those attending, stating he was working on solo music away from the rock group. Marcus' announcement comes a year after banjo player Winston Marshall walked away from the band, and a number of years after their last single, The Blind leading the Blind, in 2019.

