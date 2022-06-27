Love Island: viewers think very surprising couple will win £50k prize

Love Island viewers are suggesting that a very surprising couple would win the £50k prize if only they got together - and we can see it happening!

Davide and Ekin-Su got to a rocky start after they coupled in the first few days of the 2022 series, only for their relationship to hit the rocks when Ekin-Su secretly kissed Jay… after admitting that she thought Davide wasn’t particularly interested in her.

Since then, the pair have been at odds with one another, with many taking to Twitter to joke about Davide’s ongoing determination to wreak havoc on Ekin-Su’s Love Island experience. However, the pair appear to have formed something of a friendship over the last couple of episodes - and viewers are saying they think they will win the entire show if they actually end up together.

Will Ekin-Su and Davide rekindle their romance?

One fan compared them to Gossip Girl’s Chuck and Blair, while another added: "Let’s be real. Davide’s not sure about Danica & Antigoni coz really he wants Ekin Su back. His ego just won’t let him do it." Another person joked: "We’ll potentially witness our first steal if they couple up and bag the 50k."

Monday’s episode appears to hint that Ekin-Su is certainly thinking about getting back with Davide, telling Dami: "I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know what it is, but there is some sort of chemistry with Davide. Every time we’re together, it’s weird, something happens."

Ekin-Su is currently coupled up with Charlie

Dami replied: "You probably had better chemistry with Davide then, no? Than what you had with Jay but obviously Jay just gave you the things that you want," to which she replied: "The things that Davide never did, because it was too early. But maybe if I had waited it could’ve worked…I keep thinking that, but it’s too late now."

