Love Island star Jacques' mum issues heartbreaking plea to fans following 'nasty messages'

Love Island star Jacques O'Neill's mother, Janet, has pleaded with fans of the ITV2 reality show to stop sending her "nasty messages" about her son.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Janet shared a photo of her 23-year-old son with his arm around her shoulder alongside the caption: "People sending nasty messages to me please can you stop it does hurt thank you."

The show's viewers were quick to fill the comments section with messages of support, with one person writing: "Awwww we love him!! He's too funny. Take no notice of the haters," while another added: "Ignore the haters. Paige and Jacques are the most genuine couple in there! And Jacques is by far my winner."

A third fan commented: "Pay no attention to the trolls they do it for kicks or a reaction you just keep rooting for your boy."

The post comes after fellow contestant Remi Lambert revealed that arguments with Jacques "ruined" his experience in the villa.

Jacques' mum pleaded with fans to stop sending "nasty messages"

Appearing on the Reality with Will Njobvu podcast recently alongside Afia Tonkmore, who was also dumped from the show, Remi said: "There was of lot of stuff that wasn't aired – a lot of stuff going on. So basically, me and Jacques got into quite a lot of arguments and it just made my experience [expletive]. It ruined it for me."

He continued: "People were saying: 'It's because he's got a rugby persona'. But you can't treat people like that."

"It was so jarring but I was the only one to stick up for myself because he would always do that to people and I just like to stick it on him and say 'Shut up!'"

Dumped islander Remi spoke out about his experience with Jacques

When Afia pressed him about his spats with Jacques, the 22-year-old model explained: "He was just trying to get on to me," before revealing that the rugby player would mimic his voice and say: "My name's Remi. I'm hard and I'm from Manny."

He added: "But yeah, we just got into a lot of fights and stuff."

