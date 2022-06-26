Love Island star Ekin-Su's friend responds to negative comments from viewers The actress is currently coupled up with Charlie Radnedge

Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's friend has responded to negative comments made by viewers of the ITV2 show.

MORE: Love Island star Jacques' mum issues heartbreaking plea to fans following 'nasty messages'

The 27-year-old's Instagram account is run by her friend, Mabel, who took to the actress' Stories to reshare posts defending the star.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island's Ekin-Su clashes with Jay in heated row

One post, written by a viewer of the show, read in part: "Be more kind to Ekin-Su. Yes she behaved in a sneaky and disrespectful way when Jay came in and she definitely lets her temper get the best of her sometimes. But I think people forget that she's an actual person with feelings and not a character on a TV show."

"She hasn't cheated on anyone, she hasn't bullied anyone and she hasn't insulted anyone unnecessarily. Plus she really is bringing the entertainment in there.

"I just think everyone needs to give her a break and think about how they'd feel leaving the villa and seeing SO SO much hatred about themselves on social media."

MORE: Love Island: everything to know about Antigoni Buxton’s singing career - and watch her sing!

MORE: Love Island to return for winter series in South Africa

Mabel then went on to share a screenshot of a tweet written by another fan of the show, which read: "I'm sorry, whether you like Ekin-Su or not there's no denying it's weird how all the girls roll their eyes at her constantly but when they need reassurance she's who they go to for comfort and she always has their backs."

Ekin-Su's friend reacted to messages of support from fans

She then added the caption: "We got you @ekinsuofficial," alongside the hands clapping emoji.

The posts come after Ekin-Su clashed with Jay Younger in Thursday's episode after he told her that he wanted to get to know Paige.

Jay explained: "I want to be honest with my feelings, I feel like because I moved so far with you, I didn’t explore getting to know Paige Thorne. It’s something I felt for a while, but we moved so fast."

Ekin-Su clashed with Jay in a recent episode

Despite initially telling Jay that he was welcome to get to know Paige, she then changed her mind. "It's just hit me now what you've done," she said. "You knew at the coupling that I'd pick you… why did you open up to me, why would you tell me, 'If someone came in here my head wouldn’t be turned.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.