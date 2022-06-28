Love Island: producer reveals truth about loud kissing on show We found out the truth about the loud kissing in the villa!

Love Island is well underway but once again, there is one element of the show that has us viewers cringing and reaching the remote for the volume control. Fans of the show have long complained about the loud kissing on the show - but what is the truth behind the tongues? (Ew, sorry)! We asked the executive producer himself to find out…

Chatting to HELLO!, Mike Spencer explained: "I think by proximity it’s going to be louder, and I think if you are slurpy when you kiss… there are people who slurpy kiss! We don’t turn mics up. In the mix maybe you would if you couldn’t hear it, but if you can hear it there’s no point for us to go crazy."

WATCH: Love Island: Indiyah and Dami share their first kiss

The 2022 show has had the biggest debut since 2019, and has been so popular that ITV recently announced plans for two series in 2023. Mike said: "After eight brilliant series, we are excited to be serving up two helpings of love in 2023 by kicking off in January at a stunning new villa in South Africa. We can look forward to more romances, bromances and everything in between as we embark on another epic year of love."

Mike opened up about the kissing moments on the show

Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller Paul Mortimer added: "Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience. So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show.”

