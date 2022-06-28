Love Island: Danica and Andrew to get together?

Love Island couple Tasha and Andrew have had a tricky few days after Tasha explored the possibility of getting to know Charlie. Although the pair seem to be okay now, could Andrew’s head be turned instead?

In Monday’s episode, Danica received a pep talk from Ekin-Su about getting back out there after her coupling with Luca didn’t work out, with Ekin-Su saying: "You are a bombshell, remember. You are a Bomb. Shell. You came in a shell - but we don’t see the bomb exploding."

Pulling Andrew for a chat, she said: "You are a fully grown man, you will do whatever you want to do but actually I just need to be honest with you and what I feel and what vibe I get. I do enjoy getting to know you."

She continued: "Obviously, I think this is more for me to just let you know I do fancy you, I’m open to getting to know you a bit more, I enjoy our conversations, you make me feel very comfortable and I’m just letting you know so you’ve got the heads up."

Andrew certainly didn’t shut Danica down, telling her: "Yeah, I do enjoy our chats to be fair." Could Danica and Andrew hit it off?

Viewers have taken to social media to discuss Andrew and Tasha’s relationship, with one writing: "Tasha’s always happy with Andrew until another guy enters the villa and shows her interest," while another person added: "Tasha telling Andrew to go away does not sit with meeeee, she’s just raging Charlie didn’t pick her." We can’t wait to see what will go down between the pair!

