Ben Shephard shares very rare photo with both sons as he celebrates special occasion The Good Morning Britain star is a proud dad-of-two

Good Morning Britain co-host Ben Shephard posted a heartfelt message to his followers on social media on Sunday.

He also shared a photo with both his sons, giving a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of his family life.

The dad-of-two took to Instagram, where he uploaded a snap taken from behind that showed himself and his sons Sam, 16, and Jack, 14, as they walked down what appeared to be a busy London street.

Ben had one arm around each of the boys as they walked and the trio were clearly deep in conversation.

The Tipping Point presenter posted the picture as he thanked his fans for wishing him Happy Birthday for the previous day, when he celebrated turning 47.

The star wrote: "So just wanted to say thank you for all the really lovely birthday messages. I had a great day can’t believe I’ve had 47 of them!?!? How do that happen. [sic].

The star delighted fans with the rare photo

"V special day with the family, the only benefit of these two getting way bigger than me, is they can hold me up too!!"

Ben's followers loved the image and rushed to the comment section to tell him so, and to send him further birthday wishes.

One wrote: "Happy Birthday!! What a lovely pic xx." Others commented: "Awww love this, happy birthday," "I had to look which was you [laughing emoji]. Happy birthday," and: "Happy belated birthday. Glad it was a good one."

Ben and his wife Annie are doting parents

Ben is a proud dad who shares his teenage sons with his wife, Annie, who he married back in 2004.

Last month, the star made his fans laugh as he shared a snap of Jack having his hair cut and couldn't resist making a "dad joke" as he did so!

A recent episode of Ben's daytime quiz show was playing in the background and the down-to-earth presenter captioned the snap: "We've finally found Jack's trimming point [laughing face emoji]. This could be my fave dad gag ever! @itvtippingpoint."

