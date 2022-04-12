GMB's Ben Shephard reveals surprising reason why wife Annie wakes up at 3am The TV star opened up about their morning routine

Good Morning Britain star Ben Shephard has revealed that he makes sure his wife, Annie, wakes up when his 3am alarm clock goes off before presenting the ITV breakfast show.

Speaking on BBC Radio Two, the presenter explained that he gets Annie out of bed on days that he is working for the programme because "she has to deal with the pain too".

Explaining his morning routine, Ben said: "My alarm goes off, there's a three in the alarm somewhere, at 3:30, 3:15 am, something like that, depending on what we're doing."

He went on to say: "I put my alarm clock on the other side of the room.

"So I have to get out of bed because Mrs S will give me a kick up the backside if I'm leaving it buzzing too long."

"And by the time we get to the studio, it's a 24-hour newsroom, obviously, so everyone has been awake, so you go in very quickly and you're straight into work mode."

Ben revealed that he "makes sure" Annie wakes up "ridiculously early" with him

After being asked by host Steve Wright if Annie usually sleeps through the alarm, Ben responded: "Oh, I make sure she gets up," sending Steve into a fit of laughter.

The star continued: "She has to deal with the pain too.

"If she enjoys the benefits of me getting up ridiculously early," Ben said, laughing. "She can enjoy the pain of getting up ridiculously early."

Ben wakes up at around 3am for GMB

The news presenter went on to confess that his wife has saved him from oversleeping and being late for work on previous occasions. "She's a really light sleeper and in the past, she has saved me a few times because I haven't woken up," he explained.

Ben and Annie tied the knot in 2004 after meeting years before as students at the University of Birmingham. The couple share two children together, Sam, 15, and Jack, 16.

