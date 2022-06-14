This Everything I Know About Love star is engaged to a famous actor - and you'll definitely recognise him! Find out all about their relationship here...

Everything I Know About Love has gone down a treat with viewers who have fallen in love with the girl gang at the centre of the show, consisting of Maggie played by Emma Appleton, Birdy played by Bel Powley, Amara played by Aliyah Odoffin and Nell played by Marli Siu.

MORE: Meet the cast of Dolly Alderton's Everything I Know About Love

But audiences might be surprised to learn that Bel has a pretty famous other half – and TV fans will definitely recognise him!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you watching new BBC comedy-drama Everything I Know About Love?

The 30-year-old actress, who has also starred in AppleTV+'s The Morning Show and movies The King of Staten Island and The Diary of a Teenage Girl, is engaged to fellow British star Douglas Booth who viewers will recognise as the star of such films as Romeo & Juliet, The Riot Club and the BBC's adaptation of Great Expectations.

MORE: 15 of the most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations coming out in 2022

MORE: Everything I Know About Love creator Dolly Alderton reveals hopes for second season

The soon-to-be-wed couple first met on the set of the period drama Mary Shelley back in 2016, meaning they have been together for six years. They announced their engagement back in July 2021 and it seems that they couldn't be happier!

Bel and Douglas have been together since 2016 and got engaged last year

Speaking to Cosmopolitan for a recent interview Bel opened up about their relationship and what makes it work. "We just have a really, really good time together and he's a really good cook," she dished. "And a way to a girl's heart is by feeding her, right?"

She added: "We have really amazing friends and we're really supportive of each other and we just get each other. We have a really nice, fun time. And we laugh, which is the most important thing in any relationship."

Bel plays Birdy in the new BBC comedy-drama

She also recounted the sweet gesture he did for her birthday a few years ago when she was faced with the prospect of spending the day alone as she was in New York performing a Broadway show at the time.

MORE: Everything I Know About Love viewers saying the same thing about new BBC drama

She explained that while Douglas wasn't able to be with her himself as he was also tied up filming a project elsewhere, he organised it so that her best friend from London was there for the special day.

"I was not around my family and friends so as my birthday present as a surprise he flew my best friend from London to New York to be with me just for the weekend," she gushed. "That was 100% the best present I've ever received."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.