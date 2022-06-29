Dame Deborah James' life to be celebrated in new BBC documentary - details Dame Deborah James: The Last Dance will air this week

Following the heartbreaking news of Dame Deborah James' passing, it has been announced that the BBC will air a special tribute all about the cancer awareness campaigner's life and legacy.

The 30-minute documentary, titled Deborah James: The Last Dance, will be available on BBC iPlayer on Wednesday evening before being broadcast on BBC One on Thursday 30 June at 8.30pm.

Bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James dies aged 40

Created with the blessing of Deborah and her family, the film celebrates the life of Deborah, known online as Bowel Babe. As the synopsis reads: "From raising millions of pounds to fund clinical trials and research into bowel cancer, frank discussions on her podcast to her penchant for sparkly dresses and dancing, the programme reflects on her life and the legacy she leaves behind."

Contributors include Lorraine Kelly, who started the No Butts bowel cancer campaign with Deborah, Gaby Roslin, who supported her through her treatment, as well as newsreader George Alagiah, who also received a stage four diagnosis.

Deborah sadly passed away on Tuesday at the age of 40

It will also feature tributes from Deborah's You, Me and the Big C co-host Lauren Mahon, Steve Bland, the husband of their late co-presenter Rachel Bland, Emma Campbell, who accompanied Deborah during chemotherapy and Professor David Cunningham, who was Deborah's Consultant and leading Oncologist.

Following her diagnosis with bowel cancer in 2016, Deborah worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the disease, hosting podcasts, writing books and fronting campaigns all with the aim to get people talking about bowel cancer.

The documentary will air on BBC One on Thursday

Since beginning her fundraising efforts, she has raised more than £6.6m for Cancer Research UK, Bowel Cancer UK and the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity through her Bowelbabe fund on Just Giving.

Deborah passed away at the age of 40 on Tuesday. She died peacefully at her parents' home in Woking, Surrey, surrounded by her family, just weeks after she was made a Dame by the Duke of Cambridge.

On Instagram, the You, Me And The Big C host's family released a heartbreaking statement which read in part: "Deborah, who many of you will know as Bowelbabe, was an inspiration and we are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives," the post read.

"Deborah shared her experience with the world to raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer. Even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring."

Deborah James: The Last Dance is on BBC iPlayer tonight and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 30th June at 8.30pm.

