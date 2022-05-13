Prince William succeeds after pleading with his grandmother the Queen to issue special award – details Deborah James has been awarded a Damehod

Deborah James, also known as Bowelbabe and host of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C podcast, has been honoured with a Damehood.

The 40-year-old, who earlier this week announced she is receiving end-of-life care for her bowel cancer, said on Thursday she was "blown away and crying at the honour". According to the Sun, who reportedly led calls for her to be recognised, Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and No10 Downing Street, pulled out all the stops to make it happen.

The publication also reveals that Prince William was the driving force behind the honour, working behind the scenes to make it happen.

"If ever an honour was richly deserved, this is it. Deborah has been an inspiration and her honesty, warmth and courage has been a source of strength to so many people. My thoughts are with Deborah and her family. She has the country's love and gratitude," Boris Johnson tweeted at 10pm on Thursday.

Deborah James has been honoured with a Damehood

Since Deborah announced she has stopped having treatment for her cancer, the mother-of-two launched a fundraiser for Cancer Research UK that has raised more than £3.9million since Monday.

Prince William reportedly worked hard behind-the-scenes so Deborah would get a Damehood

While the royal family are yet to speak out about the Damehood, earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a rare personal tribute to Deborah.

"Every now and then, someone captures the heart of the nation with their zest for life & tenacious desire to give back to society. @bowelbabe is one of those special people," William and Kate shred on Wednesday evening.

Prince William and Kate paid tribute to the 40-year-old earlier this week

"Her tireless efforts to raise awareness of bowel cancer & end the stigma of treatment are inspiring. We are so sad to hear of her recent update but pleased to support the @bowelbabef, which will benefit the @royalmarsdenNHS among others."

The pair concluded: "Deborah, our thoughts are with you, your family and your friends. Thank you for giving hope to so many who are living with cancer."

They signed off with the initials "W&C" which confirmed it was sent directly by the two royals.

