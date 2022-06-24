Bowel cancer symptoms explained after the sad loss of Deborah James

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Following her diagnosis with bowel cancer in 2016, Dame Deborah James AKA Bowel Babe, worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the disease, hosting podcasts, writing books and fronting campaigns all with the aim to get people talking about bowel cancer.

Since beginning her fundraising efforts, Deborah has raised more than £6.6m for Cancer Research UK, Bowel Cancer UK and the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity through her Bowelbabe fund on Just Giving.

More than that, she has raised awareness of the symptoms of bowel cancer, speaking regularly on Lorraine as the driving force behind the show's #NoButts bowel cancer campaign.

What are the symptoms of bowel cancer?

Deborah stressed that early diagnoses of cancer can save lives, and implored Lorraine viewers to contact their doctor if they saw:

Blood in their stools or from their bottom

Obvious changes in their bowel habits

Weight loss they can't explain

Extreme tiredness for no apparent reason

Lump and/or pain in the tummy.

Prince William awarded Deborah James with her damehood

Deborah also regularly stressed on the show: "Don’t be embarrassed to check your poo."

Over the last few weeks, Deborah has been trying to attend as many of the events she loves as possible, including Royal Ascot where she spoke with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Following one such occasion, Deborah wrote on Instagram: "Be under no illusion! I’m knackered! I've worked out it takes me longer to get ready and organised to go than the time I actually last anywhere!! Getting dressed is tiring, getting meds organised is tiring, the extra moving, the travel, the wondering what mood your stomach is in - it's all real!

"But then the feeling of making it to something you didn't think possible, having put make-up on, donning new shoes (that finally arrived in the right size for massively swollen feet!), with the sunshine smiling - well then it's all worth it! It's a kind of cheeky 'still living whilst dying' two fingers up to it all!!"

To support Deborah's fundraising efforts, visit her Bowel Babe Fund, or pre-order her book - £3 from each sale goes towards her charity.

