BBC viewers left fuming after watching finale of Sherwood

After six gripping episodes that have kept us glued to the sofa, Sherwood came to an end on Tuesday evening, but it was a less than satisfying watch for many viewers.

It wasn't the plot of the BBC thriller, which stars the likes of British TV legends David Morrissey, Lesley Manville, Joanne Froggatt and Adeel Akhtar, that left viewers disappointed. Instead, swathes of fans took to Twitter in their droves to complain that they had missed the opening moments of the gripping drama's final episode due to a last-minute scheduling shake-up.

The show was moved from its usual spot on BBC One to BBC Two as Serena Williams' Wimbledon match against Harmony Tan overran, although viewers were given no prior announcement about the change. It was especially frustrating as the same had happened on Monday night, with episode five also bumped to BBC Two thanks to the tennis.

One disgruntled fan wrote: "Disappointed that @BBC think so little of outstanding political strike drama #Sherwood at such a topical point that it should take second place to Wimbledon and be bumped to BBC2 for the final two episodes without any notification or schedule warning. Poor decision making."

Sherwood's final episode was moved to BBC Two in a last-minute scheduling shake-up

Another fumed: "Shocking from @Wimbledon and @BBCOne leaving it until the very last minute to move Sherwood to BBC 2 people may have missed the beginning of it now, tennis could have easily moved to BBC 2 or red button."

Many viewers have taken to Twitter to complain that they missed the opening moments

Someone else said: "BBC get a grip, will you? You have properly spoilt my evening. Been waiting for #Sherwood and you've moved it to BBC2 in favour of #Wimbledon without flagging it up. Missed the start now. Off to bed, then," while a fourth desperately tweeted: "#Wimbledon make way pls I need #Sherwood."

Meanwhile, those who were able to watch the episode uninterrupted or catch up on the drama on BBC iPlayer were full of praise for the show - which it has been confirmed will return for a second series.

Filming is set to take place in 2023 with James Graham, who is also the mastermind behind ITV's Quiz, Channel 4's Brexit: The Uncivil War and Coalition, returning as writer and executive producer to once again take inspiration from the pit villages and surrounding towns of his home county of Nottinghamshire.

