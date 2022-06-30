Sanditon star Theo James shares first-ever photo of daughter for important cause The actor and wife Ruth Kearney became parents last year

Sanditon stars Theo James and Ruth Kearney welcomed their first daughter together back in August 2021 and now for the first time ever, Theo has shared an adorable photo of their now ten-month-old bundle of joy.

The couple - who played lovers Sidney Paker and Eliza Campion in the period drama - are notoriously private about their life away from cameras and so did not announce the news of their pregnancy or their daughter's arrival.

WATCH: Theo James and Ruth Kearney starred together in Sanditon

But now, to mark Refugee Week this week, the 37-year-old actor has taken part in the UN Refugee Agency's national charity partner UK for UNHCR's new campaign to help raise awareness of global refugee crises by sharing an image of what home means to him - and it's so sweet.

His entry showed a photo of his daughter's small feet next to his and was accompanied by the words: "Home is a right to safety, an ability to protect your family and the freedom to occasionally squidge those tiny toes."

Theo shared the photo of him and his daughter to show his support for Refugee Week

Theo and Ruth have been married since 2018, although they have been together since their early twenties. The two both studied at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, and speaking in an interview with The Evening Standard, revealed that it was love at first sight for him.

Theo and Ruth tied the knot in 2018

"She's very sanguine, thoughtful and funny," he mused when asked about his wife. "It made sense pretty early on."

He continued: "It's interesting being together this long because we have really navigated through the very beginnings of a career to lots of different percolations of it. That can be really hard at times, but also that [brings] certain strengths [to] a relationship which helps us being together long term."

Theo caused a huge reaction from fans when he announced his departure from Sanditon last year, but has since go on to star in the new Sky and HBO remake of The Time Traveller's Wife alongside his former Downton Abbey co-star Rose Leslie. He is also known for playing Tobias "Four" Eaton in the Divergent film trilogy and David in the Awakening film franchise.

