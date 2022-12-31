Ryan Seacrest's $54.95m iconic homes he's parting ways with The Live with Kelly and Ryan star's family is set for big changes

Ryan Seacrest is set for major upheaval as he's parting ways with not one, but two of his Beverly Hills homes. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has sold one for a dazzling $51,000,000 and another is on the market for $3,995,000. Here's everything you need to know…

The presenter listed his seven-bedroom home, describing it as one of Beverly Hills' most private and secluded estates on the market, originally listed for $69.95million.

It is situated on three-acres of land, and has a one-storey main house, two guest houses, a separate gym, swimming pool with pool house, and an underground garage.

Listing photos showcased the luxurious interiors, which includes ten bathrooms, as well as its outdoor space, which features a Koi pond, manicured lawns and terraces for entertaining.

Ryan first listed the property for $85million in November 2020 before cutting the price considerably – first to $74.5million.

The American Idol host isn't the first celebrity to fall in love with the property, as it was previously owned by Ellen DeGeneres, who carried out extensive renovation work before selling it on.

It was built by architects Buff & Hensman in the 1960s for The Manchurian Candidate star Laurence Harvey, and has since also been owned by Dame Joan Collins and Will & Grace co-creator Max Mutchnick.

The incredible compound is one of two homes that Ryan currently has on the market in Beverly Hills. A second, more modest home is listed for $4.99million and has been described as "an incredible opportunity to remodel or rebuild".

The five-bedroom home is located near Franklin Canyon and was bought by Ryan for $3million back in 2012. Entry is via a private courtyard, and the three-storey home has a large living room and gourmet kitchen, a swimming pool, deck and terrace, and city views spanning the LA Basin.

