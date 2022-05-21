Kelly Ripa's Hollywood project revealed as she takes break from LIVE! The star has left New York behind her for a while

Kelly Ripa is currently soaking up everything the West Coast of America has to offer and now we know why.

The much-loved TV host has been away from her hosting duties on Live with Kelly and Ryan in New York recently and it's because she's kickstarted her exciting project in LA.

While Kelly has kept her reasons for her Hollywood trip under wraps, her trainer, Anna Kaiser, shared details.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's life at home during recent COVID-19 battle

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anna revealed Kelly had crashed two of her workout classes and posted a sweaty video of the pair of them too.

She then added: "She's shooting Generation Gap in California," explaining why Kelly was in Los Angeles.

News of her plans to host the new ABC game show was shared back in April, but now we know filming is underway, fans will be very excited.

Kelly's personal trainer shared details

The show is produced by Jimmy Kimmel’s Kimmelot, MGM Television and Kelly and Mark Consuelos' Milojo.

Deadline describes the show as a "comedy quiz show that groups family members of different generations who must work together to answer questions about each other’s generations."

It will launch on 7 July at 9pm and promises to be a fun, family addition to the popular network.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Generation Gap (@generationgapabc)

Kelly has been filming her new game show in LA

Kelly did take a break from filming recently to return to New York where her son, Michael, finally graduated after two years of delays.

The entire family gathered for the event, including Kelly and Mark's other two children, Lola and Joaquin too.

Michael was one of thousands of New York University graduates who finally got the big ceremony they've been waiting for at NYU's signature graduation spot, the iconic Yankee Stadium.

His proud parents shared several videos and photos of the very special day on social media, much to the delight of their fans.

