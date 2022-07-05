Love Island's Jack Keating's parents: who are they and why did they split? Jack revealed his famous dad and mum are no longer together

Love Island has not been short of celebrity offspring this year and now another has entered the Casa Amor villa. Jack Keating, who is the son of boyband legend Ronan, has joined the show as another singleton hoping to find love in Majorca.

The Islander even opened up to Gemma Owen, whose famous dad is ex-footballer Michael Owen, about growing up with parents in the spotlight. During the chat, Jack revealed his parents are no longer together. Here's all you need to know about his family and why the split…

Who are Jack Keating's parents and siblings?

As mentioned, Jack Keating's dad is Ronan Keating. The singer grew to stardom in the 90s as co-lead singer of Irish boyband Boyzone who had a hugely successful career before Ronan went solo. As a solo artist, Ronan had big hits with songs such as Life is a Rollercoaster and When You Say Nothing At All.

Jack's mother is Yvonne Connolly, who worked as a model and is also known as a TV personality. Ronan and Yvonne married in 1998 and the following year they welcomed Jack, their eldest child. The couple later welcomed two daughters, Marie 'Missy', and Ali.

Jack with his mum Yvonne and his sister, Missy

Why did Jack Keating's parents split?

Jack's parents split in 2010 when it emerged that Ronan had been having an affair with Boyzone's backing dancer, Francine Cornell. Reports were confirmed when Francine spoke to the Sun, admitting: "[Yvonne] knew something was going on and she got hold of his phone records and called my number.

"From my voicemail she got my name — that's how she found out. Ronan tried to deny it all at first. He said I was a dancer from the tour and we were just good friends." The husband and wife tried to patch things up but split for good in 2010 and their divorce was finalised in 2015.

Ronan is now happily married to Storm Keating and the couple welcome their first child together, son Cooper, in 2017 and their daughter, Coco, in 2020. Yvonne has also found new love with her partner John Conroy, with whom she's been in a relationship since 2012.

Jack joined the show as a Casa Amor bombshell

What has Ronan Keating said about his son joining Love Island?

Ronan is nothing but a proud dad when it comes to his children, so when Jack joined Love Island, the singer said he was "buzzing" for his son's stint on the reality show. Yvonne also had words of support for Jack.

She wrote on social media: "After the teaser I'm looking forward to watching Jack tonight on Love Island. Thank you so much for all your comments. All positive (can't say the same for other platforms). So many people wishing Jack well and rooting for him. It means so much. My heart."

