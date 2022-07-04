Love Island fans were left feeling shocked on Sunday evening after the first Casa Amor episode provided plenty of drama. Just before the credits rolled, the preview of Monday night's episode showed not one, but two boys' heads being potentially turned.

Dami, who is currently coupled up with Indiyah, was seen sitting on the terrace with new bombshell, Summer, who then leaned in for a kiss. The next clip showed Andrew, who is coupled up with Tasha, also getting cosy with a new bombshell, Coco.

Upon seeing the shocking moment, fans flooded social media with comments. One person wrote: "Dami don't even think about it! This Damiyah ship must sail #LoveIsland." A second added: "DAMI WHAT ARE YOU DOING #loveisland."

A third, however, tried to give the fan-favourite contestant the benefit of the doubt: "Watching last night's episode of #LoveIsland Hopefully it was a challenge and @Dami__Hope is not turned already! #CasaAmor."

Andrew and Dami both looked cosy with new girls

A fourth added: "I still have faith in Dami, love island edit clips for the most reaction, she kissed him! Not the other way, I think he just got a little too excited and will calm down by morning #LoveIsland."

Others were equally shocked by Andrew's moves on Coco despite previously being solid with Tasha. "I have my feelings about Tasha but I did not expect that from Andrew. It's about to go down. #LoveIsland," tweeted another fan.

The girls are currently in Casa Amor

Another comment read: "I'm not defending Tasha but I do think Andrew is slightly mugging her off considering the fact he had put all this shit in her head telling her he’s falling in love…then kissing someone #LoveIsland."

Fans have been rooting for Indiyah and Dami since they got together following Amber and Ikenna's exit. Meanwhile, Andrew and Tasha have been together from the start, but the new bombshell's presence has certainly driven a wedge between them. Is everything about to change?