Who is Love Island star Summer Botwe's famous dad?

Love Island's popular second villa Casa Amor returned to our screens over the weekend, bringing with it a whole new host of islanders, including 22-year-old Summer Botwe.

The new contestant, who entered the main villa along with five other girls, has caught the attention of viewers after sharing a kiss with Dami Hope. But did you know she has a famous dad?

Summer, who hails from Hertfordshire, is the co-owner of an events decor business. While she is making a name for herself on the ITV2 reality show, she isn't the only famous face in her family as her dad is garage MC and DJ, MC CKP.

The DJ has won many prestigious awards for his contribution to the garage scene, including coming in fifth place in the Chicago House Music Charts.

Summer's famous father isn't her only claim to fame, however, as she once starred as an extra in BBC soap EastEnders.

Speaking to ITV, she said: "I was an extra in EastEnders once when I was younger - I was in a scene with my dad and Stacey, played by Lacey Turner."

Dami and Summer shared a kiss on the terrace

In the latest episode of the popular reality show, Summer shared an intimate moment with fan favourite islander Dami, who is currently coupled up with Indiyah Polack.

After asking the microbiologist to read her mind, he told her: "You fancy me. You feel like there is a bit of chemistry between us. You wanna kiss me. You wanna share a bed with me tonight. You still definitely want to kiss me."

The pair then engaged in a staring competition before Summer went in for a kiss.

Summer entered the main villa with five other new girls

Before heading into the villa, Summer spoke to ITV about going on the show and revealed why she is currently single.

"I just end up being that 'other person' in a situation and I'll be talking to somebody and they'll find somebody else and I'm the other person they string along for a bit and I get ghosted," she explained. "I have been enjoying life being single but it’s been four years - I want a boyfriend now."

