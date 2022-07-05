Love Island viewers accuse producers of 'setting up' fan favourite islander

Love Island viewers took to Twitter following Monday night's explosive episode, accusing the show's producers of "purposely" trying to "set up" Luca Bish.

In the latest instalment of the popular ITV2 reality show, fans watched as contestants in Casa Amor and the main villa competed against each other in a raunchy challenge.

Viewers felt that some of the tasks were aimed at Luca in an attempt to cause a rift between him and Gemma Owen, with the boy with the "most tattoos" being called on to suck the toes of the girl he fancied the most while the shortest boy was tasked with kissing the tallest girl.

Gemma became frustrated when she realised that Luca would be taking part in the above challenges and viewers took to Twitter to suggest that the producers were meddling in their relationship.

One person wrote: "The producers are really trying to make a rift between Gemma and Luca in this game," while another added: "They're doing Luca dirty in this challenge… producers really choosing violence."

A third fan commented: "Producers really trying to break up Gemma and Luca with these challenges," while another tweeted: "The producers are setting Luca up."

Viewers accused the producers of trying to break up Gemma and Luca

However, not all fans felt that the producers were out for Gemma and Luca, with many suggesting that the couple were the show's favourites to win following a heated argument between Dami Hope and Luca.

Dami accused Luca of being "fake" and asked him to "stop egging people on."

"I know you want to win this Love Island show, but relax man," he told the fishmonger.

Dami and Luca had a heated argument in Monday's show

Viewers were quick to comment on the explosive argument, with some suggesting that the producers want Luca and Gemma to win the show.

One person wrote: "Nah I feel like the producers are just setting it up now for Luca and Gemma to win and I ain't having it," while another added: "Funny how we didn't see much of this fake Luca in the episode, producers want him to WIN boy."

A third tweeted: "The producers are deffo hiding something from us about Luca because why did all the boys agree with Dami so quick? How does Luca behave when he's not with Gemma?"

