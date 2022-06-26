Ronan Keating's wife Storm unveils gorgeous pool at sleek family home

If you weren't already obsessed with Ronan Keating and his wife Storm's very modern new family home, you will be after seeing their gorgeous outdoor pool – which is perfect for the summer weather.

Storm took to social media to debut the epic outdoor space as the family prepared for a BBQ in their garden. Boyzone star Ronan was in deep concentration as he cooked kebabs and various meats on their Big Green Egg BBQ, which was positioned on a huge stretch of cream patio next to their swimming pool.

The inviting blue water could be seen in the background, next to a table and chairs near the house where the family could seek shelter from any wet weather.

"Pool + BBQ #thestartofsummer @rokeating," Storm wrote. Fans were understandably amazed by the latest photo, including Christine Lampard who joked: "I’m coming next time."

Storm shared a snap of Ronan barbequing around the swimming pool

Another remarked: "Your house and garden look lovely, you did an amazing job building that," and a third added: "Omg the place looks incredible." Another penned: "House looks fabulous."

Storm and Ronan moved into their new property at the end of 2021 after several delays in construction. Taking to Instagram to share a photo of his son Cooper nestled among storage bags, Ronan wrote: "We did the biggest and hopefully the last house move EVER last year.

"We finally moved into our new home - a house that @stormykeating built not because she wanted to, but because she had to get her family into their home regardless of Covid, Brexit and the unfortunate people we met along the way who took advantage of our naivety and trust."

The couple have chosen large walls of glass in their new home

Previous snaps have shown the home consists of a concrete structure with large walls of glass offering the couple beautiful views of the countryside. Explaining the design on their home Instagram account, @thekeatingshouse, they wrote: "We love nature and spending time in it, plus having been inspired by contemporary Australian architecture, natural light was important to us also. Some of the glass openings in our design span over 11m long, so concrete and steel reinforcement allows these design elements to work."

Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the kitchen with natural light, so it's no surprise that Storm opted to set up her laptop on the marble worktops for a spot of work back in January.

They haven't revealed where the new property is located but they previously lived in a luxurious manor house in Barnes, just outside of London.

