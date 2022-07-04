Who is Love Island's Billy Brown and how does he know Gemma? This is what we know about the new bombshell...

Love Island is not holding back when it comes to bombshells this year, and the 12 bombshells who have entered this weekend alone look like they're going to cause mayhem.

Casa Amor opened its doors during Sunday night's episode of Love Island and the girls were sent to our second favourite villa for a little getaway. But they weren't alone for long, as very swiftly six new boys joined them, one being Billy Brown, who has a previous connection to Gemma Owen. Here's what we know about the new arrival…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide rekindle their romance on sweet date

Who is Love Island bombshell Billy Brown?

Billy was rumoured to be entering the villa before he set foot in Casa Amor, so viewers might have been expecting him. The bombshell is a 23-year-old from Surrey. According to previous reports, Billy is described as a "ladies man" and a "fitness fanatic".

On his Instagram account, @billybrown11, it's clear that the future contestant enjoys spending time with friends and living his best life in the capital, where it's clear he spends most of his time.

Billy Brown joined the show with the other five boys

Before touching down in Casa Amor, he said: "I'm very competitive in anything I do. Whatever it is, I always want to win. This is about winning the girl I want, sort of thing. If that girl has a better connection with me and likes the look of me more then I'm obviously going to change her mind."

How does Love Island bombshell Billy Brown know Gemma Owen?

From social media, it's clear that Billy and Gemma know who each other are as the pair follow each other on Instagram. Although the full extent of how they know each other hasn't been revealed, when Billy sat down with the other Islanders, Gemma addressed their connection. She said: "I feel like me and Billy know each other, we have mutual friends."

Billy currently sees potential with Paige

Billy's not the first Islander to join the show with a previous connection to Michael Owen's daughter. Earlier on in the show, Love Island viewers were surprised to see Jacques O'Neill enter the villa – only for Gemma to inform the others that he was her ex!

But Gemma handled the situation like a pro and, fortunately, the pair have been able to get on as friends. Meanwhile, Luca, who was uncomfortable at first, also seems to have struck up a bond with Gemma's former boyfriend.

Gemma is currently paired with Luca

Could Love Island bombshell Billy Brown turn Gemma Owen's head?

It's too early to tell! Gemma and Luca appear to be solid as a couple. Plus Billy seems interested in Paige. But this is Love Island after all…

Meanwhile, Luca and Gemma have already faced a few tests: the aforementioned ex, as well as former bombshell Danica, coming in to pair up with Luca. But it seems the pair are stronger than ever.

