When do the two villas reunite on Love Island? The Casa Amor episodes have been full of drama…

Love Island this week saw the return of the infamous Casa Amor, the second villa which has the potential to make or break pre-existing couples. This year, there have many tense moments and more heads turning than viewers were perhaps expecting.

Although we love watching the action in Casa Amor, the most dramatic element is undoubtedly when the two villas reunite, with contestants finding out if their partner has been loyal or if they have a betrayal on their hands. So when can we expect the showdown to take place?

Based on previous seasons, Casa Amor episodes usually last for around a week. In a press release revealed to HELLO! on Wednesday, the reality show teased that the process of the 'Stick or Twist' has already begun.

The statement says that Wednesday's episode will see both villas receive a text instructing them to begin to make their decisions about whether they'll be remaining loyal to their original pairing or moving on to someone else.

The beginning of the Stick or Twist ceremony will be teased on Wednesday

In a moment from the upcoming episode, Paige says: "I am one of those people that is a glass half full, I am actually really excited to go back just so I can see Jacques again."

In another clip, Dami tells the boys: "My head's fried, scrambled, whatever way you like your eggs. That's the way my head is right now. I'm scared."

Laura Whitmore will enter the villa to kick things off

Bosses on the show typically love getting in some major cliffhangers, too, so viewers can expect to see the beginnings of the reunion teased perhaps towards the end of Wednesday's episode with the Stick or Twist ceremony, and the inevitable aftermath, taking place across Thursday and Friday's episodes.

It looks like it'll be a dramatic showdown between the two villas as Andrew, Jacques and Dami have seemingly had their heads turned, with all three kissing and getting cosy with new girls despite being coupled up.

