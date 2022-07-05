5 things you need to know about Love Island bombshell Coco Lodge The Islander is getting cosy with Andrew Le Page

Love Island welcomed sixth new bombshell girls into the villa and they wasted no time in getting down to business. So much so that the boys, we're looking at you Andrew and Dami, have already had their heads turned.

In Andrew's case, it was Coco Lodge who managed to sway him. But who is Coco? Ahead of Tuesday's episode, here's five things you need to know about the star…

Love Island's Coco Lodge hails from Surrey

Coco Lodge is 27-year-old and hails from Surrey. Upon entering the Love Islander villa, she admitted she often finds herself in hot water for speaking her mind. "I'm the type of person who doesn't hold back with what they say. I'm a no-filter kind of person. It gets me into a lot of trouble."

She added: "I don't think before I speak - I physically can't. I do actually try and I can't, it just comes out. I'll be one of the most open, not holding back, telling it how it is kind of people, which could go either way really!"

Coco is a 27-year-old from Surrey

Love Island's Coco Lodge has many jobs

The reality star has skills in graphic design, but Coco has also worked as a ring girl and a shot girl.

Love Island's Coco Lodge already has an impressive social media following

Coco has over twenty thousand followers on Instagram already, and we can't help but think that'll only grow thanks to her time on Love Island! You can follow her @coco_lodge.

Coco and Andrew shared a kiss on Monday's episode

Love Island's Coco Lodge has previous connections to the show

When it was revealed on Coco Lodge's Instagram that she was heading into the show, many of her friends commented saying how excited they were. One familiar face from a previous season of the show was also present. Samira Mighty, who appeared on the show in 2018, commented: "You little witch!!!! I was meant to see you next week!!!! Smash it baby."

Love Island's Coco Lodge has confidence in abundance

The reality star previously said she "loves" her body and is no stranger to showing off her impressive physique. "I love my body!," she explained, "I feel so confident in a bikini, I'm not super skinny, I've got curves, I just feel super sexy in a bikini." We love the confidence!

