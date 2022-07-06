Love Island viewers make plea to producers following shock Casa Amor episode

Love Island viewers have made a plea to the show's producers after another explosive episode on Tuesday night, asking them not to send the infamous postcards to each villa this year.

In the latest instalment, some of the show's strongest couples continued to drift apart with Andrew pursuing his attraction to Coco while Dami focused on his connection with Summer.

WATCH: Sparks fly on Ekin-Su and Davide's romantic wine date

Jacques also stunned viewers when he convinced himself that he needed to "crack on" with the new girls in order to test his relationship with Paige.

Fans of the show took to Twitter following the dramatic episode, pleading with the producers to expose the boys' behaviour by bringing forward the brutal 'movie night' where the islanders are shown clips of themselves.

One person tweeted: "Love island producers if you're seeing this pls I'm begging you to choose violence and do THIS!! No postcards!! Movie night the night following casa recoupling!! This is what we DESERVE," while another agreed, adding: "I actually don't want a postcard this year. I prefer a movie night with everyone in the same place."

Andrew kissed Coco in the pool in the latest instalment

A third fan commented: "Unpopular opinion but the producers shouldn't send a postcard. It's unneeded this year. We need everything to be a shock on movie night and I don't want anyone using the postcard as an excuse to bring someone back, it's more organic that way."

Another viewer simply wrote: "I hope the producers have something planned. We need more than a postcard this time please."

Jacques convinced himself to "crack on" with the new girls in Tuesday's episode

The end of Tuesday's episode concluded with a preview of Wednesday's instalment which showed Andrew crying. Some fans of the show were convinced that the postcards had already arrived at each villa and were the reason for Andrew's tears.

One person wrote on Twitter: "The postcard is dropping in Wednesday's episode, I can sense it. Nothing else could make Andrew cry," while another added: "With the upset we've seen on tomorrow night's spoiler I think the postcards or newsletter are coming next episode!"

