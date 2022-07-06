This Morning star Holly Willoughby called stubborn during handwriting analysis on show What does your handwriting say about you?

This Morning stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s handwriting revealed some very interesting things about their personalities during Wednesday’s episode – including the fact that Holly can apparently be stubborn!

MORE: Holly Willoughby has a movie star moment at Wimbledon in Marilyn dress

During the episode, Graphologist Tracey Trussell explained that how Holly wrote the letter d on her sample shows things about her character, continuing: “There’s one interesting little thing here… the tepee shape shows that you can be quite stubborn.” Laughing, Holly replied: “I can, just ask my husband!”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Viewers slam awkward Holly and Phillip interview in 'dreadful' segment

Tracey added: “One of the stand out features of your handwriting is you've got strong rising base lines which shows tremendous spirit and you're very enthusiastic about everything that you do. You're very optimistic and upbeat and that's a lovely trait."

SEE MORE: Holly Willoughby looks like a princess in perfect holiday dress

SHOP: Holly Willoughby's £4 mascara revealed - and you should see her lashes

What does your handwriting say about you?

Meanwhile, Phillip’s doodle of a tree was a representation of himself, but since he drew a fence around it, Tracy explained that it’s showing his protection around himself. Tracey also explained that Phillip’s doodle of a maze shows that “there are inner struggles going on, inner battles, which is quite interesting,” to which Phillip quipped: “I don’t know what you mean!”

Fans of the show enjoyed the segment, with one writing: “I love love love the handwriting lady on @thismorning. I could listen to her all day #graphology #thismorning it’s absolutely fascinating.”

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.