Holly Willoughby 'overwhelmed' as This Morning makes a major change The TV star appeared on the show alongside Phillip Schofield

This Morning made a big change to its format for Tuesday's edition of the programme, which left host Holly Willoughby feeling "overwhelmed" – and we don't blame her!

MORE: Holly Willoughby is a summer dream in sultry new garden photo

The TV star, alongside her regular co-host Phillip Schofield, headed to Buckingham Palace to host a very special Jubilee celebration segment of This Morning.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly reveals 'disaster' at home

The broadcasting duo were seen walking through the grand rooms at the royal palace as they opened the show, with Phillip telling viewers at home how grateful he was to the Queen allowing them to present the programme from inside the building.

As the pair walked through one of the grand rooms, adorned with regal decoration and historical portraits on the wall, Holly said: "Oh, it's quite overwhelming isn't it?" to which Phillip responded with an audible deep breath – highlighting their nerves at being in the very special location.

MORE: Viewers call out major fix on This Morning competition – did you spot it?

MORE: Holly Willoughby stuns fans with unusual household hack: 'Just call me genius!'

Phillip shared a video on his Instagram before going live from Buckingham Palace

Holly and Phillip presented the first hour of Tuesday's edition of the show from Buckingham Palace to celebrate the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations and to take a look back at the monarch's historical 70-year reign.

Before heading back to the ITV studios in White City, the hosts chatted to David Domoney, who took viewers around the beautiful, blooming gardens of the palace.

They also chatted to Eurovision star Sam Ryder – who became a national treasure when he landed the UK in second place at this year's annual song contest – ahead of his performance at the Jubilee concert next Saturday.

Holly and Phillip will head back to ITV studios after the Jubilee celebratory segment

And viewers also got a chance to see inside the royal kitchens thanks to a tour from TV chef Phil Vickery. Gok Wan then made an appearance to take a look back at the Queen's fashion over the years.

Fans were loving seeing a glimpse inside Buckingham Palace thanks to This Morning. One person tweeted: "Beautiful range of flowers in the Buckingham Palace garden. The queen is lucky getting a posy every week from it. #ThisMorning."

"This is a nice little segment about the Buckingham Palace garden. You wouldn't think all of that exists behind it #ThisMorning," said another fan. As a third wrote: "Makes you proud to be British!! #ThisMorning."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.