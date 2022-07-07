Love Island viewers left fuming for same reason after final Casa Amor episode Will the boys stick or twist?

Love Island's infamous Casa Amor segment finally came to a close on Wednesday night as the two villas prepared to be reunited with a recoupling.

MORE: 5 things you need to know about Love Island bombshell Coco Lodge

Fans who tuned in to watch the tense episode were left fuming, however, as the episode ended on a major cliffhanger, just as the main villa boys were about to reveal who they wanted to couple up with.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Davide and Ekin-Su survive Casa Amor?

One person took to Twitter, writing: "Absolutely fuming, how dare you leave it on a cliffhanger!!!" while another agreed, adding: "Anyone else fuming that they just left us on that cliffhanger."

A third fan commented: "It happens every year but why do I still get annoyed when they end an episode of #LoveIsland with a cliffhanger???" while another wrote: "Me ready to cry for my lovely og girls just to be left on a cliffhanger."

Fans of the show were particularly keen to find out the results of the recoupling this year as some of the boys in the main villa have strayed from their seemingly stable partnerships with just three days away from the original girls.

MORE: Love Island's Jack Keating's parents: who are they and why did they split?

MORE: Love Island viewers accuse producers of 'setting up' fan favourite islander

Both Andrew Le Page and Dami Hope as well as Jacques O’Neill wasted no time getting to know the new girls in the main villa, with all three doubting their original relationships with Tasha Ghouri, Indiyah Polack and Paige Thorne respectively.

Wednesday's episode ended on a major cliffhanger

Other viewers watching Wednesday's instalment were also left displeased as the iconic postcards, which are usually delivered to both villas to reveal the antics of the contestants, were not sent.

One person tweeted: "Where were the postcards this year?????? Fuming," while another added: "No postcard, no recoupling… fuming."

Jacques enjoyed a kiss with Cheyenne in the latest episode

Oher viewers hoped that no postcard means that 'movie night' will be extra special this year, with one fan writing: "Fuming there was no postcard so they better have movie night at LEAST," while another commented: "Movie night gotta be LONGGGG for the way we ain't get no postcards."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.