Shane Richie returns to EastEnders as Alfie Moon 20 years after first appearance

He’s back! Shane Richie will be reprising his role as Alfie Moon in EastEnders this summer, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for everyone’s favourite cheeky chap!

A legendary character on Albert Square, Alfie was a firm favourite with viewers thanks to his cheeky personality and on-and-off relationship with Kat Slater. However, the soap describes that life "has been anything but smooth sailing for Alfie with his best-laid plans and dodgy schemes often backfiring, landing him in a number of precarious situations over the years".

The synopsis reads: "With the past quickly catching up with him, Alfie decided to flee Walford in 2019, making an enemy of Phil Mitchell in the process. So just what is bringing Alfie back to the Square? One thing for certain is things are never straightforward for Alfie but if anyone can charm their way out of trouble it’s Alfie Moon."

Ready for Alfie's return?

Speaking about his return to the soap, Shane said: "It's an absolute honour and privilege to be asked back to my TV home of Albert Square. I’m looking forward to catching up with some old cast mates and meeting some new ones.

"The new exec producer Chris Clenshaw has been instrumental in wanting to bring Alfie Moon back with some wonderful storylines… and who am I to say no?! I can't wait."

Chris added: "Shane Richie created one of the most iconic, loveable and most memorable characters in soap, and to welcome him back to Walford is an absolute pleasure. A lot’s happened since Alfie’s been away from the Square but wherever his floral shirts go you can expect fun, frolics and, of course, the odd porky-pie. We’re over the moon to have him home."

