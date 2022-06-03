EastEnders viewers all saying the same thing about Prince Charles and Camilla cameo The royals made a special trip to Albert Square

EastEnders aired a very special episode on Thursday night to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and welcomed none other than Prince Charles and Camilla to Albert Square.

MORE: Prince Charles overcome with emotion in unseen Trooping moment alongside Queen - WATCH

The royals showed off their improvisation skills as they were given a tour around Walford and interacted with some of the show's characters.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles and Camilla make cameo on EastEnders

One moment saw Zack Hudson (James Farrar) tell the Prince how he had taken part in The Prince's Trust years before. "I'm actually a graduate of the Prince's Trust. Ten years ago I had the opportunity to go to Wales on a residential and I met you," he said.

Charles replied: "And you survived the experience."

MORE: The Queen supported by royal family as she celebrates Trooping the Colour birthday parade

MORE: The Queen shares very touching moment with Prince Louis during balcony flypast

Viewers also watched as the Duchess of Cornwall tied a ribbon to commemorate "all the victims of domestic abuse".

Albert Square welcomed two very special guests on Thursday

Those who tuned in to watch the special episode praised the royals for participating and hailed the instalment as the best yet. One person tweeted: "That has got be the BEST episode of @bbceastenders EVER! What an amazing Royal surprise that was. Bought a tear to my eye to see Charles & Camilla on set. Well done everyone and wishing all the crew and cast a very happy Platinum Jubilee weekend."

Another viewer commented: "What good sports Charles and Camilla were! The royal family is in safe hands," while a third person added: "Omg that was actually iconic. Great how they interwove Charles & Camilla's charity work of Princes Trust and Domestic Abuse."

Viewers praised the emotional episode

"I have to say, I'm no fan of #Eastenders but I thought tonight's episode was a sweet and touching tribute to Her Majesty, The Queen. What good sports the #PrinceofWales and #DuchessofCornwall were to feature in the episode!" wrote another.

Other fans were left emotional, with one person tweeting: "Why am I crying!!! Best episode ever. Well done everyone!!" while another added: "I've not watched #EastEnders in years but just had to for this, and it's really quite emotional."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.