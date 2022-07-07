Soap star Adam Thomas confirms he will be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022 We have our first 2022 contestant!

Strictly Come Dancing has its first contestant for the 2022 series! After many rumours, denials and teases, it has been revealed that former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas will be taking part in the BBC ballroom show.

The actor, who has previously appeared on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has confirmed that he will indeed be part of this year's celebrity line-up, telling Mail Online that while rehearsal have yet to begin, he's already landed himself in hot water with his wife.

Confirming his participation on the show, he said: "Bring it all on I love a bit of glitz and glam." The 33-year-old, who has been married to wife Caroline since 2017, and is a dad to children Teddy and Elsie-Rose, then joked about potentially falling victim to the so-called 'Strictly curse' and having an affair with his dance partner.

"I was going to say something then, but it might get blown out of context… I just want to experience the Strictly curse!" he said, adding that the show should install cameras to capture those moments between contestants and pros that viewers don't get to see.

"I'm not the best dancer in the world, I wish. Though once I've had a drink, I do believe I'm the best dancer in the world. Sober it is a completely different story," he continued.

Adam Thomas has confirmed that he will be taking part in the 2022 series

"I have never won anything in my life so it would be nice but I'm not necessarily competitive. I try to do my best in anything I sign up to but as cheesy and cliché as it sounds it's about the journey and experience you go through."

He went on to say that he has ambitions to lift the Glitter Ball Trophy after his former co-star Kelvin Fletcher, 38, won the show three years ago.

It comes after Adam initially denied the reports that he would be taking part in this year's show. After a source revealed to The Sun that he was already practising his dance move ahead of an official announcement, Adam took to Instagram Stories in May to put the rumours to bed, saying: "As much as I'd love this to be true unfortunately it's not."

