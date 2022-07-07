Line of Duty star Stephen Graham's new Netflix series looks seriously good - details Bodies will land on the streaming site sometime next year

Stephen Graham has become a staple on British screens over the two last decades thanks to his amazing performances in everything from This is England to crime drama Line of Duty and the recently wrapped Peaky Blinders.

And now the incredible actor has an exciting new project in the works. It's been announced that he has signed up to star in a major new Netflix crime thriller titled Bodies. The eight-part drama tells the mind-boggling story of a murder stretching almost two centuries.

As the official synopsis reads: "Four different detectives are trying to solve the murder in different time periods: 1890s overachiever Edmond Hillinghead, dashing 1940s adventurer Karl Whiteman, kickass female 2010s Detective Sergeant Shahara Hasan, and Maplewood, an amnesiac from post-apocalyptic 2050, who brings a haunting perspective. Together, the four set out to uncover a conspiracy spanning 150 years."

While it's not known which role Stephen will take on, he has been spotted filming the drama in Hull's Old Town, which has been transformed into Victorian-era London for the new series - suggesting that his character is most definitely from the 19th century.

Adapted from the Si Spencer graphic novel of the same name, Bodies is being produced by the makers of Peaky Blinders and is expected to land on the streaming service sometime next year.

It's not the only exciting Netflix show that the 48-year-old BAFTA-nominated actor has in the works; he is also set to take on the role of Mr Wormwood in the new musical remake of Matilda alongside Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch, which is coming to screens this December.

