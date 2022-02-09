Natalie Cassidy had an incredible experience when she appeared in series seven of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2009.

But there is one memory from the BBC competition that was particularly upsetting for the EastEnders star.

WATCH: Vincent Simone invites us to his magical wedding

During an appearance on the Ry-Union podcast with host Rylan Clark, 38-year-old Natalie reflected on her time on Strictly – and revealed one distressing interaction that really stood out to her.

Natalie – who was partnered up with pro dancer Vincent Simone for the competition – shared: "I was about four stone bigger than I am now.

Natalie also took part in the Strictly live tour in 2010

"Vincent was quite little. And I remember one week, it was like, 'Oh, we are going to do this dance, but you're going to pick up Vincent.' And I think about it now and I think, 'Oh, that was out of order. It was a bit out of order to me.' You couldn't do that now."

Not that it tarnished Natalie's Strictly experience. She went on to say, "Strictly was the best job outside of EastEnders. I mean, job?! That's a laugh, getting up, dancing all day, learning how to dance.

The star was partnered with Vincent Simone for the competition

"I had lovely Vincenzo next to me. We were like brother and sister. All week we just laughed the whole time. We just had the best time and I loved it. I loved the glitz, the glamour."

Natalie and Vincent ended the competition in fifth place behind Laila Rouass, Ali Bastian, Ricky Whittle and the series winner Chris Hollins, who was partnered with Ola Jordan.

Natalie is a very proud mum to two little girls

Natalie first joined EastEnders as Sonia Jackson back in 1993 when she was just ten. Away from the Square, the actress enjoys a quiet family life with her cameraman partner Marc Humphreys and her two daughters. Natalie is the doting mum to 11-year-old daughter Eliza, and five-year-old Joanie, who she welcomed in August 2016.

