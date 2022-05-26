Strictly star Janette Manrara shares rare photo of lookalike family member – and wow! The siblings are two peas in a pod

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the Manrara household!

Strictly star Janette Manrara took to Instagram this week to share a series of snapshots from the family's recent holiday to Disneyland in Florida – and sparked a big reaction amongst fans.

She was joined by husband Aljaz Skorjanec and a number of family members.

But it was Janette's likeness to her sister, Lesly, that caused a huge stir with her followers, with a number stating that they could be twins.

Janette shared a series of family photos with fans

"Such happy family photos! It's lovely to see. Also your sister is like your double!! You could be twins! Xx," one wrote, while a second echoed: "Janette your sister looks the double of you, are you twins?"

Writing in her caption, Janette explained: "Our second and last day at @waltdisneyworld was just as special as the first! Today we went to #DisneysHollywoodStudios and #MagicKingdom! So much to see and so little time!

Fans were quite to notice the striking likeness between the sisters

"The new area devoted to #StarWars is simply SPECTACULAR!!! Cannot wait to be back to see it all again already!"

The star continued: "It had been too long since I was back. I missed it so much. Meant the world to see my family again and be reunited all together! Thank you @disneyparksuk and @ashleyrae54 for the most magical 2 days in the place 'where dreams come true'!"

It comes just weeks after Janette and Aljaz jetted to his native Slovenia for a welcome sunshine break.

Aljaz and Janette recently reunited with his family in Slovenia

The Strictly couple – who have both stepped down as pro dancers on the show – spent precious time with Aljaz's family, including his young nieces, Zala and Tisa.

Janette kept fans up to date with their adventures, sharing a series of Instagram Stories as the couple make the most of their family vacation.

One clip shows Janette sitting on a sun lounger and dressed in a tiny red and white striped bikini, with aviator shades covering her eyes. "Sat in the garden, tanning and having a read of this… @aimee_fuller #FearLessLiveMore," she told her fans.

