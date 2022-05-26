Strictly star Janette Manrara shares rare photo of lookalike family member – and wow!

Gemma Strong
Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara shares rare photo of lookalike sister on Instagram
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the Manrara household!
Strictly star Janette Manrara took to Instagram this week to share a series of snapshots from the family's recent holiday to Disneyland in Florida – and sparked a big reaction amongst fans.
She was joined by husband Aljaz Skorjanec and a number of family members.
But it was Janette's likeness to her sister, Lesly, that caused a huge stir with her followers, with a number stating that they could be twins.
Janette shared a series of family photos with fans
"Such happy family photos! It's lovely to see. Also your sister is like your double!! You could be twins! Xx," one wrote, while a second echoed: "Janette your sister looks the double of you, are you twins?"
Writing in her caption, Janette explained: "Our second and last day at @waltdisneyworld was just as special as the first! Today we went to #DisneysHollywoodStudios and #MagicKingdom! So much to see and so little time!
Fans were quite to notice the striking likeness between the sisters
"The new area devoted to #StarWars is simply SPECTACULAR!!! Cannot wait to be back to see it all again already!"
The star continued: "It had been too long since I was back. I missed it so much. Meant the world to see my family again and be reunited all together! Thank you @disneyparksuk and @ashleyrae54 for the most magical 2 days in the place 'where dreams come true'!"
It comes just weeks after Janette and Aljaz jetted to his native Slovenia for a welcome sunshine break.
Aljaz and Janette recently reunited with his family in Slovenia
The Strictly couple – who have both stepped down as pro dancers on the show – spent precious time with Aljaz's family, including his young nieces, Zala and Tisa.
Janette kept fans up to date with their adventures, sharing a series of Instagram Stories as the couple make the most of their family vacation.
One clip shows Janette sitting on a sun lounger and dressed in a tiny red and white striped bikini, with aviator shades covering her eyes. "Sat in the garden, tanning and having a read of this… @aimee_fuller #FearLessLiveMore," she told her fans.
