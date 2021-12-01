Janette Manrara looks to be having the time of her life hosting Strictly: It Takes Two on weekday evenings, following her departure from dancing on the main Strictly show.

The star is married to fellow professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec, who was partnered with Sara Davies in this year's Strictly before being eliminated on week seven.

Back in January 2021, Janette and Aljaz spoke exclusively to HELLO! about their desire to start a family together soon, and Janette's move to presenting looks a clear sign she's ready to become a mother.

At the time of our interview, the couple had spent months living separately during Strictly 2020 due to pandemic bubbles, yet their enforced separation brought them closer than ever – and helped them reach an important decision about their future

"We're definitely ready to be parents," said Janette

Janette told us: "We always wanted to have a baby, but 2020 has definitely made me say to myself: 'You know what, Janette, it's never going to be the perfect time but it's always going to be the right time.'"

"As a woman who's a dancer, my body is my job so it's scary to make that decision about the perfect time to start a family. I always thought there would be a perfect month and year, but what 2020 has made me realise is that perfect time is never going to come along.

"We're definitely ready to be parents so we will see when that moment comes – you can't plan it. We will be beside ourselves and Aljaz will be the best dad. He is such a wonderful man and I'm so lucky to have him."

The couple have a huge fanbase from their Strictly performances

Janette said she found the physical distance from her husband particularly difficult when she and her Strictly partner HRVY lost out on the Glitterball trophy in 2020, to comedian Bill Bailey and partner Oti Mabuse.

"I was thrilled for Bill and Oti but obviously a bit gutted, but Aljaz couldn't run over and hug me, as he would have done in the past," she says. "HRVY hugged me instead because he knew how much I wanted to hug Aljaz."

"Aljaz will be the best dad," said Janette

Christmas, which usually sees the couple travel to Janette's family in Miami or to Aljaz's in Slovenia, was spent at home with just the two of them, for the first time ever.

"Janette cooked the turkey and I helped and we watched our favourite Christmas movies, Home Alone and The Holiday," said Aljaz. "Christmas is such a family holiday and we missed our families, but the two of us are family now so we didn't feel lonely."

